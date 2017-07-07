Sunday marks 35th anniversary of Pan Am plane crash in Kenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. -- Sunday is the 35th anniversary of Pan Am Flight 759, which crashed in a Kenner subdivision after taking off from Louis Armstrong International Airport.

City officials and families of the victims will honor the people who died at a 10:30 a.m. mass Sunday at Our Lady of Perpetrual Help Catholic Church in Rivertown.

After the mass, there will be a memorial under the bell tower. The public is invited.

In all, there were 146 people on board who died, plus the eight people on the ground who also died because of the crash.

Amid the wreckage was the "miracle baby" of Flight 759, Melissa Trahan. She was 16 months old and found lying on her baby mattress with only minor burns.

At the time of the crash in 1982, it was the second deadliest plane crash in U.S. history.