St. Bernard deputies looking for man who stole elderly man’s wallet while he was unconscious in vehicle

NEW ORLEANS -- The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for stealing an elderly Chalmette man’s debit card while he was unconscious in his vehicle in the Lower Ninth Ward, disoriented and suffering from a diabetic episode,

The suspect is accused of using the stolen debit card to make purchases in Arabi.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded Thursday (July 6) to a missing persons call about an elderly diabetic male who could not be located by his family.

Family members said the man’s debit card had been used several times since he went missing, including at an Arabi business.

When deputies arrived at the business to investigate, surveillance video from the store showed a black male wearing a dark in color shirt, pants and dark shoes purchasing items with the victim’s debit card.

A short time later, deputies found the man disoriented and apparently suffering from a diabetic episode, lying across the front seat of his vehicle while parked along Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The elderly man was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors said if he had been found just a short time later, he may not have survived.

Deputies suspect the elderly man became disoriented when his sugar levels dropped and mistakenly drove his vehicle into the Lower Ninth Ward and parked along Claiborne Avenue when he began to feel ill. They believe the suspect stole the elderly man's wallet while he was lying unconscious in his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity, his whereabouts or further information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.