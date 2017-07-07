× Slidell Police looking for women who pepper-sprayed Walmart greeter

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are searching for two women who pepper sprayed a Walmart door greeter late last month.

According to Slidell Police, a door greeter at Walmart on Natchez Drive tried to stop two black women at the exit door as they attempted to leave with stolen electronics and baby merchandise about 10 p.m. June 25.

The suspects sprayed the door greeter in the face with pepper spray and fled.

Witnesses stated the women appeared to be in the twenties and left in a dark colored car or small crossover SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com or 985-503-3477.