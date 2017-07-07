× NOPD makes arrest in robbery at Chartres and Governor Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has arrested a man who allegedly robbed another man after knocking him to the ground near the corner of Chartres Street and Governor Nicholls.

According to detectives, 29-year-old Byron Rose attacked the man around 6 p.m. on July 5th.

State Police officers say they spotted Rose near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Dauphine Street around 3 a.m. Friday, recognizing him from surveillance video of the incident.

Rose was detained by State Troopers and was Identified as the suspect in the attack by NOPD Detectives.

According to the NOPD, once in custody, Rose admitted to attacking and robbing the victim.

He was booked with one count of second degree robbery.