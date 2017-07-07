Cool pools to take a dip in this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Temperatures are rising, but never fear, free pools are near.

Here's a list of 5 pools to take a dip in and the specials they are running:

Ace Hotel

For non-hotel guests, one must spend $20 at the bar on either food or beverages at Alto. Alto is Ace Hotel New Orleans' rooftop garden. From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., you can relax poolside while snacking on small plates, sipping seasonal cocktails and enjoying panoramic views of the city. The hotel's culinary partners, Chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, have crafted an Italian-inspired menu focused on salads, seafood and spiedini. In addition to cocktails, Alto's inspired bar offers a rotating tap, frozen drinks, craft beer and fine wine.

Le Meridien

The pool at the Le Meridien is open to the public with a $15 entrance fee, but that includes a free sparkling cocktail or beer. The hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. On Sundays the pool features a DJ.

Gator Run at Audubon Zoo

Cool off at Cool Zoo, the wild and wet splash park at Audubon Zoo!

May 27 - August 11 (Open 7 Days a Week)

August 12 - September 4 (Open Weekends Only)

Open Monday, September 4 in honor of Labor Day

$10 for members and $12 for non-members

W French Quarter

This outdoor pool is surrounded by green trees and an intricate iron gate designed to transport you to the French Riviera.

Open daily from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

$30 entrance fee goes towards food and beverage credit.

N.O.R.D

FREE! Schedule varies daily, check here for hours of operation.