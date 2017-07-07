Cookin’ with Nino: Pickapeppa Seafood Stuffed Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peter Piper's Pickapeppa Seafood Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

4 multi colored bell peppers, tops cut off stems and membrane removed

1 lb. Gulf Coast crab meat or 1 lb. Gulf Coast 70-90 count shrimp

1 small white onion diced finely

2 celery stalks diced finely

1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic, about 3 cloves

1 small green bell pepper finely chopped

4 green onions finely chopped

¼ cup parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 Tablespoons PICKAPEPPA SAUCE

salt and pepper to taste

½ stick butter cut into 6 parts to make a (pat)

1 1/2 cups Italian bread crumbs divided 1 cup for stuffing and ½ cup for topping

1 tsp Cajun Seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium skillet saute onions, celery, garlic and bell pepper in oil for about 5 minutes, until just starting to get soft. Add shrimp or crab meat to vegetables and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add bread crumbs, salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning, PICKAPEPPA SAUCE, green onions, and parsley. Mix completely. Fill each bell pepper with seafood stuffing. Sprinkle tops with bread crumbs and top with one pat of butter. Bake uncovered on a greased cookie sheet for 20 minutes or until golden brown.