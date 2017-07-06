× Yappy Hour to benefit Take Paws Rescue at the Uptown Bulldog tonight

NEW ORLEANS – The Bulldog’s monthly charity event to benefit Take Paws Rescue is taking place tonight.

Join the pups of Take Paws Rescue tonight at 5 pm! The Uptown Bulldog hold this event every month. A portion (20%) of total sales, including food, drinks, and retail, will be donated to this great organization. Their Brewery of the Month is Parish, and a representative from Kraken Rum buying drinks and sampling beers for everyone who is around. The featured cocktail is the Bark-N-Stormy. Come on out and help us raise some money for some animals in need!!!

