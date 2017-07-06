Why is she singing thru the Popeyes drive thru? It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

NEW ORLEANS - When you drive through, this drive-thru, you no longer need your radio.
That's because there's a song coming from someplace else.
It's coming from the drive-thru says WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.
Wild Bill got an Emmy nomination for this story about the voice coming from the drive-thru.
And it's coming from Cynthia Carter. She's the drive-thru singer at Popeyes in New Orleans.
Cynthia's stage is where she performs the menu. She even sings the side dishes. She even belts out the desserts.
They don't give Grammys for this. But there ought to be a special golden drumstick award.
And she's really belting it out on National Fried Chicken Day.
If you'd like to celebrate in your own fried chicken, here's a recipe:
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 2 tablespoons garlic salt
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 3 teaspoons pepper, divided
- 2-1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 broiler/fryer chickens (3-1/2 to 4 pounds each), cut up
- Oil for deep-fat frying
Directions
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 2-2/3 cups flour, garlic salt, paprika, 2-1/2 teaspoons pepper and poultry seasoning. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and water; add salt and the remaining flour and pepper. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then place in the bag, a few pieces at a time. Seal bag and shake to coat.
- In a deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry chicken, several pieces at a time, for 5-6 minutes on each side or until golden brown and juices run clear. Drain on paper towels. Yield: 8 servings.