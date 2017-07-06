Why is she singing thru the Popeyes drive thru? It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When you drive through, this drive-thru, you no longer need your radio.

That's because there's a song coming from someplace else.

It's coming from the drive-thru says WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Wild Bill got an Emmy nomination for this story about the voice coming from the drive-thru.

And it's coming from Cynthia Carter. She's the drive-thru singer at Popeyes in New Orleans.

Cynthia's stage is where she performs the menu. She even sings the side dishes. She even belts out the desserts.

They don't give Grammys for this. But there ought to be a special golden drumstick award.

And she's really belting it out on National Fried Chicken Day.

If you'd like to celebrate in your own fried chicken, here's a recipe:

