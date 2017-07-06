Walmart shopper cut by razor blade embedded in cart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - A Missouri woman was cut on Sunday by a razor blade hidden under the handle of her shopping cart at Walmart.

"It bled a little tiny bit so I went to the doctor and they drew blood and I'll have to go back in six months again" Michelle Patterson told Fox2Now.

It happened Sunday afternoon as Patterson says she was wiping down her shopping cart before using it. She says she felt a prick on her finger and found a razor blade under the handle.

"Either way, it's horrible..." she said. "To leave the blade it was crooked, so the sharp end was out and it just poked me but a little kid it could have been pretty bad."

In a statement, Walmart said:

"It’s disturbing that someone might try to injure a customer or associate, and we’re grateful no one was seriously hurt. We’ve checked all shopping carts and are currently conducting regular checks. We’ve also reviewed surveillance footage and will continue working with police to find the person responsible."

Patterson says she's thankful it wasn't worse and doesn't blame Walmart for the incident. She wants others to stay aware and to stay alert so no one else is more seriously hurt.

"The lady behind me had a toddler, that would have been her cart if I hadn't been there first" Patterson said. "That's what upsets me" she said.