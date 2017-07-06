× Two indicted in attempted robbery, murder of Loomis armored truck driver in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans men have been indicted on federal charges for the attempted robbery and shooting death of a Loomis armored truck driver that happened May 31.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer, both 24 and of New Orleans, were charged with attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.

Thirty-three-year-old James McBride died from gunshot wounds after he was shot during a botched robbery outside Campus Federal Credit Union around 4:30 p.m. May 31 on the corner of Tulane Avenue and North Galvez Street.

Both could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Scott is accused of lying to federal agents about losing his phone and about his whereabouts on the day the robbery occurred.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey S. Sallet held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrests.

They both credited the teamwork of NOPD investigators and FBI agents as the reason for the arrests and swift indictments.

“This indictment is a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Sallet said. “This is a partnership that’s gone on for a long time. I have to tell you it’s a gratifying, very successful partnership. We will not stop until we get control of the violent crime element in this city.”

Harrison said the $50,000 reward did not come into play, because the arrests did not come from tips from the public.

“This is pure detective work. Pure investigative work,” he said.