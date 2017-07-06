× Tulane, NOLA Brewing team up to launch new Green Wave Beer

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Athletics has partnered with NOLA Brewing Company to launch a new Helluva Hullaba-brew, Green Wave Beer.

Emblazoned with the angry wave and Green Wave marks on the 12-ounce can, the beer is currently in production and set to be available at Yulman Stadium for Tulane’s football home opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Grambling State.

Green Wave Beer will also be available in local restaurants and grocery stores starting in the fall.

Green Wave Beer is a filtered version of the more common Heffeweizen, a dry, wheat beer with a little hop bitterness that features unique banana and clove with no fruit added.

“Green Wave Beer was designed with Tulane fans in mind,” said Kirk Coco, chief executive officer at NOLA Brewing. “Our goal is for alumni to be able to have a go-to beer to enjoy while tailgating and cheering on their favorite Tulane teams.”

NOLA Brewing Company is an official sponsor through IMG, the exclusive multi-media rights holder for Tulane Athletics.