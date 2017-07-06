Tropical Depression 4 forms, no threat to U.S. expected

Tropical Depression 4 was named Wednesday night out in the Atlantic Ocean. Latest satellite imagery shows a very small and poorly organized system as it moves quickly to the northwest.

No real strengthening is forecast due to a large amount of wind shear and dry air over the Atlantic for the next few days.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings a very weak depression north of Puerto Rico by early next week.

This will most likely degenerate into a remnant low beyond that point and continue through the western Atlantic as a small tropical wave.

At this point there is not threat to the Gulf of Mexico, or the U.S. mainland in general.

Stay with WGNO for the latest developments on the tropics.