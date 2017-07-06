Three arrested for ‘obstructing’ businesses during protest at Sen. Cassidy’s Metairie office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Three people were arrested this morning following a protest at the Causeway Boulevard building that houses the Metairie office of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, about a dozen protesters entered the building at 3421 North Causeway Blvd about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the group was asked to leave the building after 30 minutes because they were obstructing a number of other businesses in the building.

"They were warned several times that they would be subject to arrest if they did not leave the location," the sheriff's office said.

All of the protesters complied, except for the following three people: 26-year-old Hailey Saucier of Ponchatoula, 33-year-old Mark Darensbourg of New Orleans, and 29-year-old Laura Welter, also of New Orleans.

The three were arrested on charges of remaining where forbidden.

The protesters were there to demand that Cassidy vote no on the federal health care act that would repeal and replace Obamacare and eliminate health insurance for more than 430,000 Louisianans by 2021.

"This assault on Medicaid is unacceptable in Louisiana, where six out of every ten children rely on Medicaid for their health care," protesters said in their sit-in announcement.