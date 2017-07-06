× Rep. Steve Scalise undergoes another surgery to manage infection

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has undergone another surgery to manage infection, the hospital treating him announced Thursday afternoon.

The Metairie congressman is still listed in serious condition.

Scalise’s health had been steadily progressing after he was shot in the hip during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball game on June 14.

The bullet traveled toward his other hip, causing serious damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels. He was in critical condition for several days and on the brink of death when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital.

Five others were injured in the attack. The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was shot multiple times and later died.