NOPD: Man knocked out, robbed in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Another person was robbed and knocked unconscious in the French Quarter Wednesday.

According to NOPD, the victim was walking near Governor Nicholls and Chartres streets about 6 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached him and punched him in the back of the head.

The victim fell into a wall and was knocked unconscious.

The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets, but he was startled by a witness, so he fled on foot.

The robbery comes almost two weeks after two tourists were brutally beaten and robbed in the French Quarter by four men, all of whom have been arrested.

One of the victims was left in critical condition, and the graphic beating was captured on surveillance video.