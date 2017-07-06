New Orleans men ready to bare it all in ‘Mr. Legs’ contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Have you ever been to Bridge House & Grace House's annual fundraiser, "Mr. Legs?" It's a beauty pageant style party, where the men can show off their legs while performing silly dance skits.

News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez gets a preview of what it takes to become "Mr. Legs" from one of this year's contestants. Bridge House/Grace House helps those suffering from alcohol and drug abuse.

Jason Borja is getting physical.

"I'm doing my leg lifts. I'm doing my leg presses and leg curls too. I must keep my legs tight," Borja said.

This is Jason's 5th year competing in this crowd-pleasing event. In 2014, he was second runner up, and over the years he's won the titles of "Hairiest Legs" and "Best Costume."

"For those of you who have never gone to Mr. Legs, you need to go. It's such a fun event with an important cause. Mr. Legs is a fun parody of a beauty pageant. The winner of Mr. Legs isn't actually the guy with the best legs, but the guy who raises the most money," Borja said.

For now, Borja is keeping his performance and what he's wearing to the event very top secret. He has plenty of costumes at his house to choose from. He even has a whole room in his house dedicated to costumes, hats, wigs, etc.

Besides Borja, the other contestants this year are: Joe Bucher, Jeff Carlson, Steve Carnes, Roberto Espinosa, Mark Freeman, Rene Guadarrama, Travis henthorn, Chris Kazik, Gabe Leinwand, Carl Michel, Eddie Overby, Johnathan Porter, Stephen Proctor, Alfred Richard, Ryan Schilleci, Kurt Valvis, and Michael Zarou. All of these men are local leaders in our community.

Mr. Legs is this Saturday, July 8th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Generations Hall. Tickets are still available. It's an open bar party, and the dance troupe, The Pussyfooters, will be performing.

For more information and tickets, click HERE.

For more information on Bridge House and Grace House, click HERE.