New luxury hotel opens in former NOPSI headquarters downtown

NEW ORLEANS — A new luxury hotel has opened in downtown New Orleans.

It’s at the old NOPSI headquarters, and it’s fittingly called the NOPSI Hotel.

The nine-story brick building was originally constructed in 1927 as the headquarters for New Orleans Public Service Inc. (NOPSI), the city’s former utility company and transit operator.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, NOPSI Hotel features 217 guestrooms – including 76 suites – a regionally inspired restaurant called Public Service, 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and a rooftop pool and bar named Above the Grid.

The property was originally designed by Favrot and Livaudais, a Louisiana-based architectural firm that designed many other historically significant buildings. Woodward Design + Build from New Orleans served as the hotel’s architect of record and general contractor during the renovation process.

The project’s development team has also worked closely with Louisiana’s State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the architectural integrity of the building was preserved.