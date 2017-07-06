× Lafourche Parish toddler drowns in swimming pool on Fourth of July

RACELAND, La. — A 2-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool Tuesday, July 4, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said deputies responded about 11:45 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Service Road in Raceland, where 2-year-old Kevin Cortez III was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a family gathering.

The child was taken to Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital in Raceland, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child was last seen playing with other children inside the home.

When adults realized a short time later that he wasn’t inside the home, they searched for him. His father found him at the bottom of the swimming pool, and family members administered CPR at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

Foul play is not suspected.