Kenner Rep. Julie Stokes diagnosed with breast cancer

KENNER, La. — State Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican who had planned on running for state treasurer this year, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She will not be joining the treasurer’s race, according to an announcement on her campaign website.

Here’s her letter in full:

To my dear friends and supporters,

While my colleagues will be qualifying for the election to become Louisiana’s next State Treasurer next week, I will be starting an unexpected journey of my own.

I have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

My team of doctors has determined that I will begin at least 5 months of chemotherapy treatment. So, instead of running for State Treasurer to help get our state’s fiscal house in order, I will focus on fighting and winning my battle against cancer and spending quality time with my loving family who mean the world to me.

As State Representative for District 79, I will continue to work on our budget, tax policy, and reforms to find ways to grow our economy. My passion to lead our state through this fiscal crisis remains healthy, true and undeterred.

By the time of the 2018 Legislative session, I will be energized, focused and ready to roll up my sleeves and help lead our state out of its current slump.

Finally, I deeply appreciate the kind words and support that I have received thus far and especially want to thank those who have personally struggled with and conquered breast cancer for their encouragement. I look forward to talking with more of you as soon as we return from a much-needed family vacation.

As this new chapter in the story of my life begins, I know that by placing my faith in our Lord, I will conquer cancer and gain strength from facing down all the twists and turns it will present. Thank you always for your love and support.