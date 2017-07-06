× Hammond man booked for murder of 9-month-old baby

HAMMOND, La. — A Hammond man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 9-month-old baby.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 3:45 p.m. Monday to a home on Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond, where they found an unresponsive infant.

Deputies tried to revive the baby, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Investigators have booked 28-year-old Benjamin Joseph Carter Sr. of Hammond with one count of second-degree murder.

The baby died of blunt force trauma, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office will not release any additional information about the baby’s death.