Fried Lemon Jell-O Pickles: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Pickles are a Twist favorite, both Test Kitchen Taylor and Tamica love the treat! But what happens when you fry and stuff them with lemon Jell-O?

Curt and Tamica wouldn't eat it, but Taylor would and she said they were "okay!"

Fried lemon Jell-O Pickles!

1-3oz. box Lemon Jell-O

1 lemon

Oil for frying

1 ½ c of dry Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1 c milk

1 egg

Cut the pickles evenly in half

Trim the stems ends just a little so the pickles sit flat

Scoop out some of the center flesh

Place pickles in freezer while you prepare everything else

Make the Jell-O according to the box, and set in fridge

In a shallow bowl add the bread crumbs

In another shallow bowl combine the milk and the egg

Take the pickles out of the freezer and dip one in the milk, then into the bread crumbs.

Repeat that again for a nice crispy coating

Fry them up one at a time in hot oil 350 degrees until they’re evenly golden on all sides. Let them cool completely.

Now spoon in some of that lemon Jell-O.

Cheers!