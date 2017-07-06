Baby lemurs ready to explore their new habitat at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS — Mother’s Day was extra special this year in the World of Primates at Audubon Zoo as Tahiri, matriarch of the lemur habitat, gave birth to a pair of male newborns.

The black-and-white ruffed lemurs, Andro and Louie, arrived May 14. They join big sister Maki, who was born in April 2016.

Lemurs are critically endangered.

The duo is making their public debut, exploring their habitat at the Zoo.

Maki’s birth last year was a first for Audubon Zoo which had been attempting to breed lemurs since Tahiri and father, Gascar, arrived in 2013. Gascar and Tahiri were paired because their genetics are considered ideal for increasing a genetically diverse population.

Eparvier said Tahiri is once again being a "great mom,'' watching over the two newborns as they get comfortable with their new home, grow and become more independent. The lemur is found only on the island of Madagascar off the southeast coast of Africa. Andro means "day'' (a nod to his birthday, Mother's Day) in Malagasy, the national language of Madagascar. Eparvier said Louie was chosen because it is a wonderful New Orleans name that fits the newborn's personality.