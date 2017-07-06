14,000 reasons Tulane students line up once-a-week for Chef ‘G’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - National Fried Chicken Day is once a week at Tulane University.

That's the day students line up for what's on the menu because of Chef "G".

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the kitchen with him.

"G" brings his family recipe to work once a week. That's where you find him as the man in the middle of the kitchen.

"G" is what everybody calls Greg Shields. Greg is an artist with a deep fryer. He fries 14,000 pieces every week for Tulane students to devour.

They say it's the best fried chicken in all New Orleans. And that's pretty good coming from a city with fried chicken on just about every corner.

Advertisement

Greg Shields is from Kentucky. That's where he grew up. That's where he learned the great art of frying chicken. And frying it today and every Wednesday at Tulane really takes him back to his childhood in Kentucky.

National Fried Chicken Day is Thursday July 6.

But every Wednesday of the year is Tulane Fried Chicken Day.

Advertisement

Not to be confused at Tulane with Catfish Friday or Chicken Nugget Tuesday. Those are also popular days on the menu at Tulane, but nothing lines them up like Fried Chicken Wednesday.

At Tulane, you don't need a calendar to know exactly what day it is.

You just need your taste buds and your appetite and the time to line up for what "G", Greg Shields is working on deep inside the kitchen at Tulane University.