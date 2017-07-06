14 year old killed in accidental shooting

HARVEY, LA — Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies say a 14-year-old died at West Jefferson Medical Center Thursday night after being shot at an apartment in Harvey.

Deputies say they responded to a 911 call of a “subject shot” at about 5:45 in the evening but were unable to locate a victim. Other deputies proceeded to West Jeff hospital to see if any shooting victim arrived there.

About ten minutes after receiving the initial call, deputies say they learned that a 14-year-old arrived at the hospital in someone’s personal car. The teen was shot in the stomach and died.

Deputies identified the teen as Trennen Robinson of South Woodbine Street in Harvey.

Deputies who were canvassing the neighborhood located a witness who claimed to have heard a shot. That witness, according to deputies, directed them to an upstairs apartment at 2449 Alex Kornman.

At that location, deputies say they located a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition. They also say they interviewed a 16-year-old who claimed to be with Robinson at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say the older teen claimed that he was with Robinson in a bedroom in the apartment as Robinson began handling the pistol. Deputies say the gun discharged, with the bullet striking Robinson in the stomach.

At this point, deputies are listing the case as an accidental shooting. So far there is no word on whether any charges will be filed. Deputies also did not release any information regarding the owner of the handgun or how it got into the hands of the teenager.