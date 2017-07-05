× Third time’s a charm? Mayor Landrieu to give state of the city address Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s annual state of the city address has been postponed twice this year.

He is set to finally give his annual speech Thursday (July 6), at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Avenue.

Landrieu was initially set to give his annual speech Wednesday, June 14, but he postponed it after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Meatirie, was shot and critically wounded while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

The speech was reset for Wednesday, June 21, but because of the heavy rains and flash flooding that were expected from Tropical Storm Cindy, he delayed it again.

This will be Landrieu’s last “state of the city” address, a time to highlight the city’s accomplishments.