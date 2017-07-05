× Steve Scalise returns to ICU amid ‘new concerns for infection’

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The hospital said the Metairie congressman was moved back into ICU because of “new concerns for infection.”

His condition has been listed as serious.

The hospital said it will provide another update Thursday, July 6.

Scalise’s health had been steadily progressing after he was shot in the hip during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball game on June 14.

The bullet traveled toward his other hip, causing serious damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

Five others were injured in the attack. The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was shot multiple times and later died.