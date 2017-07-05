NOPD: Thief tucked antique clock under her dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The French Quarter is one of the best places in the world to go antique shopping. Apparently, criminals also know that's where to find the good stuff. Check out the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 4:00 in the afternoon on June 21 at an antiques store on Chartres Street.

Police say a woman tucked a clock under her blue dress and left the store without paying.

The clock is describes as being marble and from the French Empire in the early 1800s. It's worth thousands of dollars.

If you recognize the woman in the photo, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could earn a cash reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.