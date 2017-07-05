× NOPD: Armed man enters Uptown home, threatens residents

NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a handgun walked into the backdoor of an Uptown home the afternoon of July 4 and threatened the three men inside.

According to NOPD, the unknown armed man walked through an unlocked back door in the 1900 block of Broadway Street just after 1 p.m. July 4.

He was looking for another male and pointed the gun at the people in the home, asking where the unknown male was.

The victims said they didn’t know and had just moved to the home.

The suspect made several verbal threats before he fled out of the backdoor.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.