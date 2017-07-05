With over 12 locations throughout Louisiana, J & J Exterminating is Louisiana’s largest independently-owned pest control company. For over 50 years they have provided trusted and effective pest control for families and businesses, along with exceptional customer service.
Why Choose J & J for Your Termite and Pest Control Needs?
J&J Exterminating has been providing pest control services since 1960. They continue to set the highest standards for their company to ensure clients receive the best service possible.
- 24 Hour Response Time
- Total Pest Control Services
- Native & Formosan Termite Elimination (Termidor – Sentricon)
- Mosquito Treatments: Residential & Commercial
- Guaranteed Quarterly Pest Control Service
- Wood Destroying Insect Reports
- Free Termite Inspections
- Free Estimates
- They Guarantee Their Service and Offer Unlimited Call-Backs, 365 Days A Year.
Call J&J Exterminating for your area or visit their website for more information and to Request a Free Estimate:
New Orleans 504-833-6305
Mandeville 985-674-9004
Hammond 985-345-8650