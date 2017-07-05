× #Logomania: Baby Cakes win best logo in Minor League Baseball

NEW ORLEANS — The newly rebranded New Orleans Baby Cakes have overwhelmingly won a contest for the best logo in Minor League Baseball.

According to an article in Baseball America — and according to the Baby Cakes’ own Twitter page — the angry baby won Baseball America’s 2017 #Logomania contest with a whopping 67,349 votes, or 81.2 percent of the vote.

The Vermont Lake Monsters came in a distant second with 18.9 percent of the vote.

There were almost 250,000 votes cast in the contest.

The selection of the Baby Cakes to replace the Zephyrs came in November 2016, after a campaign to re-brand the team that began back in April with the Zephyrs’ organization asking the public to submit their ideas for the team’s new name.

The Zephyrs contracted the San Diego based Brandiose marketing company to run a “Name the Team” in June 2016, and the Baby Cakes name emerged shortly after alongside the “Night Owls,” “Cajun Crawfish,” and “Red Eyes” as some of the seven finalists selected by Brandoise from the pool of public entries.

The team received thousands of submissions from fans during a campaign earlier in the year to rename the franchise for the 2017 season.