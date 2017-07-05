× Get the Skinny: #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge Wrap-up

We did it! Our first-ever #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge: 30 days of 18-hour fasting with 6-hour “eating windows.” WGNO’s Jacki Jing not only participated in the 30-day challenge, she also took part in an informal pilot study at Ochsner Fitness Center, where we put claims about intermittent fasting to the test!

In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly & Jacki share their own personal feedback of the challenge, as well as feedback from the pilot study and the #NOLAFastFor30 Facebook Group. If you’re contemplating doing the Challenge, this will give you more insight – and keep in mind, you can do it anytime, not just during our official #NOLAFastFor30 30-day challenge!

##

Recap of #NOLAFastFor30 Challenge: 18 hours with without eating, with a 6-hour “eating window”

Potential Benefits: Improved energy, mental clarity, blood sugar and insulin levels. Intermittent fasting is also shown to improve cholesterol, blood pressure, body fat, metabolic rate, and reduce risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

For full details including starter toolkit, shopping guide, meal plan, check out #NOLAFastFor30 Facebook Group.

##

Molly’s 3 Key Takeaways + What to Continue from #NOLAFastFor30:

Consider implementing 12-hour fast (with 3 hours at bedtime):

Still reap many of the health benefits of intermittent fasting

Eliminating nighttime snacking can help with weight, inflammation, and blood sugar.

Find a schedule that works with your lifestyle

Keep your new healthful habits: Just because the fasting challenge is over doesn’t mean it’s time to ditch the new healthier foods & behaviors that replaced your older bad habits. Two new habits we love:

Coconut oil – 1-2 teaspoons – blended into coffee with a splash of unsweetened almond milk

Bone Broth – like the stick packs and K-Cups by LonoLife

Lonolife is extending the deadline for their 20% discount code until July 31 – just enter #NOLAFastFor30 at checkout at www.Lonolife.com.

Focus on the positive. Feedback from #NOLAFastFor30 participants includes:

Much better energy, focus, mental clarity

More self-confidence; feel more disciplined

Weight loss, fewer cravings

##

RESULTS from #NOLAFastFfor30 Pilot Study | Sponsored by LonoLife Bone Broth

Stay tuned for results of the pilot study from Ochsner Fitness Center. Results will be posted on #NOLAFastFor30 Facebook page within two weeks; if you’re not on social media, email Molly mid-July for link to results.

##

