× Free backpacks and school supplies for military families in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — The families of wounded warriors and of active-duty and active guard and reserve military personnel of all ranks may register now to receive free backpacks and back-to-school supplies for their children from the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade.

Registration is taking place online now at the Operation Homefront website.

Hundreds of backpacks and accompanying school supplies will be distributed at this event, which will be held July 22 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. Only families that register can receive backpacks and school supplies.

Shoppers may purchase and donate school supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade at any Dollar Tree store from July 5 through August 10. This is the ninth year that Dollar Tree has partnered with Operation Homefront to provide school supplies to military children. Last year, Dollar Tree patrons donated more than $4.5 million of supplies nationally.

The Back-to-School Brigade takes place during Operation Homefront’s 1Mil1Fam campaign through July.

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

The charity says 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year.