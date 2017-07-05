× Avondale man booked for brutal West Bank beating death

AVONDALE, La. — An Avondale man was arrested in Houston in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Avondale June 16.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cedric Reed, 42, of Avondale, was arrested in Houston and extradited to Jefferson Parish, then booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded about 10:45 p.m. June 16 to the 300 block of Deacon Street, where they found an unresponsive male believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.

The victim, 57-year-old Michael Riley, was lying on a bed suffering from blunt force trauma to the back of his head and face.

Detectives found a hole in the wall with blood on it near the area where Riley was lying. as well as a baseball bat with blood on it.

A friend told detectives that Riley, who is addicted to crack cocaine, lived alone at his residence. The friend also described Riley’s home as the “crack house” of the neighborhood.

Reed was identified by a witness as the person who killed Riley.