Parts of Bourbon Street remain closed for construction

NEW ORLEANS -- Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., the intersection of Bourbon and Conti will be closed to traffic, but there are alternative routes for you to take.

Decatur and North Rampart Streets will be free flowing during construction.

Crews are installing new underground utilities as part of the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project.

The $6 million reconstruction project calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repaving the roadway, installing new sidewalks where necessary and installing American with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Expect full closure of the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Bourbon.

Additionally, through traffic on Canal Street and between Exchange Place and Bourbon Street will be reduced from three lanes to two. –something to note for drivers who are making the commute downtown Wednesday morning.

Construction is expected to last for about two weeks.