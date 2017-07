Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy Fourth of July! Hot dogs are a holiday staple so Test Kitchen Taylor upped the classic dish with unusual toppings!

One hot dog is topped with pineapple and pulled pork, and the second dog is dressed with pesto sauce, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and bacon.

They were both delicious, but the pineapple pulled pork was the winner!