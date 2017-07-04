This original piece of Italian culture is found in City Park!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Nola Gondola, founded by Robert Dula, will wrap you up with the magic and allure of the Venetian Gondola, and mix it with the romance and flavor of New Orleans.

Robert’s childhood dream of being a Gondolier was realized in 2003 when work on his authentic Venetian Gondola began in Venice, Italy.

"I'm not Italian," said Dula, who goes by Roberto on the Gondola. "I first wanted to own a Gondola when I watched James Bond Moonraker, in which he rides through the canals on Venice in a Gondola."

Dula flew to Venice to get his Gondola, had it blessed by a priest, and then took it for a spin through the canals before having it shipped back to the U.S

Since March 2004 he has been sharing his love of the Gondola with all his guests. After Katrina he moved his business to Pensacola, and then bounced around for 5 years and has been back in city park ever since.

The Gondola’s name is Bella Mae, in honor of Robert’s Mother, and cost $50,000.

Dio Benedice Bella Mae.

Roberto gives his guests a delightful tour of City Park's big lake and Canals. You may even see a gator!

"The strangest thing I have ever seen is a bass jumping out of the water and hitting a passenger in the face right after he proposed to his girlfriend, that was pretty funny!"

On an average tour you will see the art, bridges, and wildlife that City Park has to offer.

"I have witnessed 441 marriage proposals since I first started doing this, all yeses," said Dula.

A tour for two is $90, but the Gondola can carry up to 6 passengers. Every passenger in addition to the $90 for two is just $10.

Contact Nola Gondola at 504-450-4400.