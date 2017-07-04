Red, White & Blue business for the all-American guy who waves the flag every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Jack Metranga loves the flag.

For Jack, every day is the Fourth of July.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got together with Jack on Flag Day at his flag business.

Jack owns and runs the Pennant Shop in Metairie, Louisiana.

It's his family business. His family has been selling and making flags for more than 80 years.

He has flags from every state and just about every country.

But this time of year, it's the red, white and blue that sells best.

Here are some flag fun facts: