Red, White & Blue business for the all-American guy who waves the flag every day

METAIRIE, La - Jack Metranga loves the flag.
For Jack, every day is the Fourth of July.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got together with Jack on Flag Day at his flag business.
Jack owns and runs the Pennant Shop in Metairie, Louisiana.
It's his family business. His family has been selling and making flags for more than 80 years.
He has flags from every state and just about every country.
But this time of year, it's the red, white and blue that sells best.
Here are some flag fun facts:
- Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the American flag on June 14, 1777.
- For a while, the U.S. added stripes and stars to the flag when welcoming new states. At one point, the flag has 15 stripes and 15 stars. As the country continued to add new states, they decided to go back to the 13 stripes for the original 13 colonies.
- The colors of the flag have important meanings. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
- The first Flag Day observance was on June 14, 1885, when 19-year-old school teacher Bernard J. Cigrand placed a 38-inch star flag in a bottle on his desk. He assigned essays about the flag and its significance.
- In 1894, the governor of New York directed that the flag be displayed on all public buildings on June 14.
- On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing Flag Day as the anniversary of the Flag Resolution.
- On August 3, 1949, President Truman signed an Act of Congress that would designate June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.
- When the flag can no longer be repaired or used, it must be destroyed in a dignified matter, such as burning.
- If dirty or soiled, an American flag may be washed and dry cleaned.
- If a flag touches the ground, it does not have to be destroyed. Instead, just wash it if it’s dirty.