Oh, say can you SING? How well do YOU know America?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the day to feel your love for the country. It's the Fourth of July.

But, come on, really how deep is your love?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants to know, how deep is your knowledge?

Wild Bill heads to New Orleans City Park to ask the question, how well do you know America?

You can take the "test" for yourself. Here are some of the questions Wild Bill asks:

Who is credited as the author of the Declaration of Independence?

Advertisement

Thomas Jefferson

What day do we celebrate American independence?

July 4

Advertisement

How many stripes on the American flag?

Thirteen for the thirteen original colonies

How many stars on the American flag?

Fifty for the fifty states

Who was the second President of the United States?

Advertisement

John Adams.

Who was the first FLOTUS? First Lady of the United States.

Martha Washington

What song is the national anthem?

The Star Spangled Banner

Advertisement

What are the words to The Star Spangled Banner and sing it out loud if you will?

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?