NOPD recovers stolen post office truck and other vehicles at suspected chop-shop in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says its officers recovered a stolen USPS truck along with five other stolen vehicles, two stolen commercial trailers and other items while executing a search warrant at a suspected chop-shop in New Orleans East.

According to police, the chop-shop is in the 160,000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. They say they received assistance with the investigation from the Louisiana State Police and the USPS.

Police say the USPS flatbed truck was stolen from a postal service facility and the other vehicles and items were taken from various locations around the city and Jefferson Parish.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and offered no additional details. But they’re asking anyone with information about the chop-shop to call detectives in the department’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.