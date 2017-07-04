Meet ‘The Baton Lady’: She’s 54, sassy, & can twirl batons like a pro!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a New Orleans 54-year old woman, who's been getting a lot of attention for her videos online. She's a baton twirler, and her videos have already been viewed over 100,000 times.

Charmaine Robinson performs at family gatherings and BBQs, like many of you are having today on the 4th of July. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez introduces you to "The Baton Lady!"

Whether it's a simple twist of the wrist, or a sassy shoulder spin, Robinson who's known as "The Baton Lady" or "Majorette Charmaine" has a fierce passion for baton twirling. She has all the right moves. She's been twirling batons for her family and friends for decades.

"Everywhere I go, people are surprised at my age that I can still twirl and get my leg up," she said.

She certainly has a leg up on being one of the most entertaining baton twirlers in town. Majorette Charmaine's been baton training since she was a teen. It's something she learned from her sister.

"My sister, Leslie Robinson was a Majorette for Carver," she said.

With every twirl, it's extremely evident how much she loves her baton twirling.

"I enjoy it. I love it. I've been doing it since I was 14. I used to practice everyday for an hour. Baton twirling is actually very easy to learn. You just have to take your time, " she said.

"The Baton Lady" is always ready to twirl and spin into action!

"I don't leave home without my batons. They are always in my car. I like to teach kids how to twirl the batons," she said.

She hopes to eventually start teaching kids how to twirl batons for a small fee.

Watch as she taught Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez how to twirl a baton!

To watch "Majorette Charmaine" baton twirling videos, click HERE.