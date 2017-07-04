‘It has to be perfect’: Gourmet hot dogs galore at Rob’s Rockin’ Dogs in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- For this week's Devour Power, it's fitting that we showcase America's favorite food: the hot dog.

And at Rob's Rockin' Dogs in Covington, there's no shortage of beefed up hot dogs and buns to choose from.

From the Polish sausage to the smoked sausage to the alligator sausage, these are gourmet hot dogs with a New Orleans flair.

The walls are adorned with rock-and-roll decor, giving it the feel of a throwback diner.

That's exactly the look that owner Robert Parker was going for, he says.

One of the more popular items on the menu -- the Mardi Gras dog -- was supposed to be seasonal, but the purple, gold and green trinity that appeared on the specialty was so popular he had to keep it on the menu year-round.

Watch the video above for more on these rockin' North Shore hot dogs.