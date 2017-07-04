Hot dog mania! And the winner is …

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Whether one relishes the idea, or thinks it's in bad taste -- it is an all-American July Fourth tradition.

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest took place in Brooklyn, New York, this afternoon, with the best competitive eaters on the circuit satisfying the crowd's appetite for competition.

Thousands came out to watch the 10th annual contest, and the reigning champs showed why they're still tops.

On the men's side, Joey Chestnut came in aiming to top last year's winning total of a monster 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and he did just that with a whopping 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That's a record for the annual competition.

Chestnut earned his 10th Mustard Belt -- the grand prize for the contest.

Chestnut holds more than 40 competitive eating titles, ranging from apple pies to burritos.

On the ladies' side, Miki Sudo took home her fourth consecutive Nathan's title, along with the Pink Belt, the women's prize.

She scarfed down 41 hot dogs and buns. That's a personal best for her.

The Nathan's contest is under the purview of Major League Eating. Yes, that's really a thing. And the statistics are staggering.

A Nathan's hot dog and bun comes in at 280 calories. Chestnut's total -- 72 hot dogs and buns -- adds up to 20,160 calories in 10 minutes, or the USDA's recommended intake of about 10 days for a typical American.