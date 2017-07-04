10 tips for keeping your dog calm during fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Fireworks are a lot of fun for all ages, especially during holidays, but your pets probably hate them!

Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to your pet and fireworks:

Do not bring your pet to a fireworks display.

Leave your pet inside and play soft music.

Exercise your dog before the fireworks begin. A tired dog is less anxious.

If you stay inside with your pet, stay in a familiar environment.

Make sure all of your pets have current ID tags.

Consider microchipping your pets if you haven't already.

Stuff a toy with special treats during fireworks.

Don't punish your pet during times of stress. It will only make things worse.

Comfort your pets when they are scared.

If you must take your dog outside, make sure he or she is secured with a harness or leash.