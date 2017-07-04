10 tips for keeping your dog calm during fireworks

NEW ORLEANS -- Fireworks are a lot of fun for all ages, especially during holidays, but your pets probably hate them!
Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to your pet and fireworks:
- Do not bring your pet to a fireworks display.
- Leave your pet inside and play soft music.
- Exercise your dog before the fireworks begin. A tired dog is less anxious.
- If you stay inside with your pet, stay in a familiar environment.
- Make sure all of your pets have current ID tags.
- Consider microchipping your pets if you haven't already.
- Stuff a toy with special treats during fireworks.
- Don't punish your pet during times of stress. It will only make things worse.
- Comfort your pets when they are scared.
- If you must take your dog outside, make sure he or she is secured with a harness or leash.
