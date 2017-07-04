10 tips for keeping your dog calm during fireworks

July 4, 2017 | Updated: 10:43 a.m., July 4, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Fireworks are a lot of fun for all ages, especially during holidays, but your pets probably hate them!

Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to your pet and fireworks:

  • Do not bring your pet to a fireworks display.
  • Leave your pet inside and play soft music.
  • Exercise your dog before the fireworks begin. A tired dog is less anxious.
  • If you stay inside with your pet, stay in a familiar environment.
  • Make sure all of your pets have current ID tags.

 

 

  • Consider microchipping your pets if you haven't already.
  • Stuff a toy with special treats during fireworks.
  • Don't punish your pet during times of stress. It will only make things worse.
  • Comfort your pets when they are scared.
  • If you must take your dog outside, make sure he or she is secured with a harness or leash.