Soon-to-be free agent, Kenny Vaccaro says he loves New Orleans and wants to stay

NEW ORLEANS-- On this weeks segment, The Blitz, Saints safety, Kenny Vaccaro told WGNO's Meghan Kluth that he wants to stay in New Orleans.

Number #32 has played for the Saints since his draft day in 2013, but will be a free agent next season. He says he loves this city and his coaches, and it is a "big deal" to him to stay here- if the money is right.

Vaccaro had 68 combined tackles in 2016, and two interceptions. Pay the man!

Aside from drafting safeties in the last two NFL drafts, Vaccaro knows that the team is just trying to grow and his job is not at risk.

He told Kluth that he wants his legacy to be that he was a team player. "I want people to remember that I gave it my all and that I was a good teammate,"said Vaccaro.

