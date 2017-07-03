× Pair arrested in Ferguson, Missouri, for 2016 Algiers murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Violent Offenders Squad joined U.S. Marshals in Ferguson, Missouri, to capture two people wanted for a murder in Algiers last year.

Twenty-two-year-old Ronnie Smith and 40-year-old Ageeta Locure were captured in Ferguson after the NOPD says they gunned down a man in the 3300 block of General Meyer Avenue on October 8, 2016.

The victim in that incident had been shot multiple times and later died at a hospital.

U.S. Marshals agents found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine at the location where they arrested Smith and Locure, according to the NOPD.

If you have any additional information on the incident or perpetrators, please contact the Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300.