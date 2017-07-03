× NOPD arrests man for Seventh Ward shooting, fraud

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a busy Seventh Ward intersection.

Thirty-five-year-old Levour Lombard Jiles faces charges of second degree murder stemming from a shooting at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Roman Street.

Around 5:17 p.m. on June 23, officers found Arthur Hubbard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a white Pontiac G6 that had crashed into two parked cars at the intersection, according to the NOPD.

Hubbard died of his wounds at a local hospital, resulting in an upgrade of charges from aggravated battery by shooting to homicide.

Jiles also faces a charge of theft by fraud in connection with an incident that occurred on July 11, 2016, in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with further information pertaining to the homicide investigation is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Clinton Givens at (504) 658-5300. Anyone with information on the theft by fraud incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.