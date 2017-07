Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Dr. Martin Luther King was a masterful speaker.  His words had a profound impact not only on the audiences he was speaking to at the time,  but for many generations to come.

Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech is consistently  ranked as one of the most important speeches of the 20th century.

It's been said that actions speak louder than words, but when the words came from Dr. King--they propelled action and inspired people to keep the movement going forward.