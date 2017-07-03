Maria Menounos says she’s had a brain tumor! As her mom fights stage 4 brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Maria Menounos reveals to People magazine, she's had a brain tumor.

That's as her mom fights stage four brain cancer.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Maria Menounos was a gracious goddess on the set of the TV show she hosted, EXTRA.

According to the story in People, Maria had a golf-ball-size brain tumor removed June 8. That day happened to be her 39th birthday.

She's back home after spending six days in the hospital. She expects it'll be about a month's worth of healing.

As for her mom, People reports her latest MRI shows her cancer is stable.

Advertisement

Here's a little background on Maria Menounos:

She was born in Medford, Massachusetts. Her Greek parents worked as janitors in a Boston nightclub.

In the 1990's, Maria started competing in beauty pageants. And she started to win. She became Miss Massachusetts Teen USA. She finished in the top 15 in the national pageant.

Advertisement

She attended Emerson College in Boston. She graduated in 2000.

She got a job as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight in 2002. That's where many of her fans first got to know her. She left the show in 2005 to focus on acting. Then in 2005, she joined the TV show Access Hollywood.

In August 2011, Maria joined the TV show Extra as co-host with Mario Lopez.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was welcomed by Maria Menounos who rolled out the Hollywood red carpet and even let Wild Bill "burp her hot water bottle of a baby".