× Louisiana won’t give voter data to feds

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler will not turn over state voter data to a federal commission investigating registration and voting processes in federal elections.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requested publicly available voting data, including partial social security numbers, names, addresses, and voter history.

Schedler responded in a press release that “you’re [the commission] not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”

He called the request “politically motivated” and said he also denied a similar request for voter data during President Barack Obama’s administration. Schedler added, “I have been fighting this kind of federal intrusion and overreach, and will continue to fight like hell for the people who trust me with the integrity of our election process.”​