Good Morning to America’s New Citizens: 49 candidates take Oath of Allegiance to U.S.

NEW ORLEANS-- Something that many of us are born with and may take for granted became a dream come true for more than 40 people today as they became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the World War II Museum.

A total of 49 citizen candidates from 25 different countries including France, India, Jordan, Libya and Ethiopia took an Oath of Allegiance to the United States --the last step in a long process to become a U.S. citizen. As part of the Oath, the candidates swore to support and defend the constitution and laws of the United States against enemies, foreign and domestic.

The ceremony was held at 10am this morning at the US Freedom Pavilion in the Boeing Center.